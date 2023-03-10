BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Weekend fronts bring big changes

Much cooler by next week
Cooler and drier conditions move in over the weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first of two cold fronts is making it’s way through the area today. A few showers are likely with a bit of overcast. Winds are already turning north and will usher in some slightly drier air. A shower or two is possible through the early evening hours, but low totals of less than an inch of rain is likely across the region. Saturday expect fantastic weather with lows starting in the low to middle 50s and 60s and highs in the upper 70s, but lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. A quick rebound on moisture and warm air comes overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday we could once again see record highs in the middle 80s. It will stay mostly dry early so no worries for parades, but rain likely with the front late into the overnight hours. A few storms may develop with a couple strong to severe. Behind the front much cooler and drier conditions around with highs only in the 60s to start the work week.

