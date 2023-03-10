Orleans Civil District Court building reopening Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Civil District Court building will reopen Monday (March 13), almost a month after being damaged by a mysterious fire.

A recent fire damaged the building on Feb. 12. It was supposed to reopen on Feb. 27, but due to environmental issues, it was delayed.

Eviction hearings scheduled in First City Court will be held at Orleans Juvenile Court, 1100 Milton Street since legal notices have already been sent to the parties to report on the following dates:

Monday, March 13

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Visit the court’s website, www.orleanscivildistrictcourt.org, for the latest updates.

