BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Saints offer QB Jameis Winston restructured contract

Saints have reportedly offered Jameis Winston a restructured contract. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints have reportedly offered Jameis Winston a restructured contract. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have offered quarterback Jameis Winston a restructured contract to stay with the club, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. According to the report, if Winston doesn’t agree to the new deal by Wednesday, they will release him.

This comes as the team is moving forward with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback. Should Winston agree to a significantly lower base salary from the $12.8million he is scheduled to make, it would create more savings for the Saints than outright releasing him.

Winston has been with the Saints for three seasons. In 2021, he started seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. Last season, Winston never saw the field again after week three. He dealt with back and foot injuries but Andy Dalton stayed as starter even with Winston was healthy enough to return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

The Saints were awarded a seventh round compensatory pick.
Saints awarded seventh round compensatory pick
OVERTIME PODCAST: This is Dennis Allen's team
OVERTIME PODCAST: This is Dennis Allen's team
Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams.
Saints ranked 10th best NFL team by Players’ Association
Smith was back in his hometown of Amite City, Louisiana last week and he paid a visit to all of...
Star Eagles WR DeVonta Smith visits former elementary school