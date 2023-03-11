Get ready for a wild temperature ride

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Possible record-tying heat will highlight the second half of your weekend. If you’re spending any time outdoors, make sure to take the extra water along because the humidity will also soar, bringing back a muggy feel. Look for highs in the middle 80s with bright sun and a warm southerly breeze. A cold front arrives by Sunday evening which will bring a chance for showers and storms. Any storms that develop mainly north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast could become severe. Once the cold front pushes out, so do the storm chances and the cold air will rush in for the first part of the new work week.

You’ll feel a noticeable difference by Monday morning as lows will bottom out in the 50s and highs only warm to the 60s. The coldest afternoon next week looks to be on Tuesday as many areas will struggle to even reach the 60s. Keep a sweater or light jacket handy for Wednesday morning since that will be our coldest morning with lows in the upper 30s on the north shore and upper 40s south of the lake. A warmer rebound is in store for Thursday and Friday as we return to upper 70s. Rain and storm chances are back in the mix next Friday evening with the passing of our next cold front.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.