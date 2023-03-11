BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Get ready for a wild temperature ride

Sunday will bring the heat and humidity back
We could tie record-warmth for the second half of your weekend.
We could tie record-warmth for the second half of your weekend.(WVUE Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Possible record-tying heat will highlight the second half of your weekend. If you’re spending any time outdoors, make sure to take the extra water along because the humidity will also soar, bringing back a muggy feel. Look for highs in the middle 80s with bright sun and a warm southerly breeze. A cold front arrives by Sunday evening which will bring a chance for showers and storms. Any storms that develop mainly north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast could become severe. Once the cold front pushes out, so do the storm chances and the cold air will rush in for the first part of the new work week.

You’ll feel a noticeable difference by Monday morning as lows will bottom out in the 50s and highs only warm to the 60s. The coldest afternoon next week looks to be on Tuesday as many areas will struggle to even reach the 60s. Keep a sweater or light jacket handy for Wednesday morning since that will be our coldest morning with lows in the upper 30s on the north shore and upper 40s south of the lake. A warmer rebound is in store for Thursday and Friday as we return to upper 70s. Rain and storm chances are back in the mix next Friday evening with the passing of our next cold front.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, March 11
Morning weather update for Saturday, March 11
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Still warm this weekend, but a strong front is on the way
Evening weather update for Friday, March 10
Evening weather update for Friday, March 10
Bruce: A mostly dry weekend for St. Patrick's Parades
Bruce: A nice feel to the air through Saturday; Warmer and muggy Sunday