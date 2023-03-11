BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial. (Source: WHNS)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the high-profile trial ended.

Randy Murdaugh spoke with the New York Times and reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs earlier this week.

“He [Alex Murdaugh] is not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything,” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout his older brother’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify, unlike his younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

Customers react after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank seized
Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kristin...
Family reacts to Paul Flores sentencing
First Lady Jill Biden visited the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans to highlight...
First Lady Jill Biden visits La. Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow