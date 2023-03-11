Still warm this weekend, but a strong front is on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are many St. Patrick’s Day activities to enjoy this weekend and the weather won’t be much of an issue.

It will be warm, as highs stay in the 80s. It will feel a little less humid Saturday, but that quickly changes overnight going into Sunday. Southerly winds will be on the rise and we finish the weekend back in record-heat territory. Highs could soar into the middle-to-upper 80s on Sunday.

A strong cold front will approach the area Sunday evening, leading to a storm chance and falling temperatures. Most of the storm activity likely stays north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast but we will be watching for a strong storm or two.

Monday into Tuesday, this cold front will sit over the Gulf, making for periods of clouds. That will likely hold our temperatures down, with highs in the 60s on Monday and possibly staying stuck in the 50s Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm up later in the week, ahead of an even stronger cold push next weekend.

