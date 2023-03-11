Still warm this weekend but a strong front on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of St. Patrick’s Day activities to enjoy this weekend and the weather won’t be much of an issue.

Now it will be warm out there as highs stay in the 80s. Today it will feel a little less humid but that quickly changes overnight going into Sunday. Southerly winds will be on the rise and we finish the weekend back at the record warm territory. In fact, highs could soar into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

A strong cold front will approach the area by Sunday evening leading to a storm chance followed by falling temperatures. Most of the storm activity likely stays north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast but we will be watching for a strong storm or two.

Monday into Tuesday this cold front will sit over the Gulf making for periods of clouds. That will likely hold our temperatures down during the day, with highs in the 60s on Monday and possibly staying stuck in the 50s Tuesday. At the very least, we will no longer be talking about 80s for highs.

Late week will allow for a new warm up but that could be ahead of an even strong cold push next weekend.

