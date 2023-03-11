BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Still warm this weekend but a strong front on the way

Highs this weekend stay in the 80s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of St. Patrick’s Day activities to enjoy this weekend and the weather won’t be much of an issue.

Now it will be warm out there as highs stay in the 80s. Today it will feel a little less humid but that quickly changes overnight going into Sunday. Southerly winds will be on the rise and we finish the weekend back at the record warm territory. In fact, highs could soar into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday.

A strong cold front will approach the area by Sunday evening leading to a storm chance followed by falling temperatures. Most of the storm activity likely stays north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast but we will be watching for a strong storm or two.

Monday into Tuesday this cold front will sit over the Gulf making for periods of clouds. That will likely hold our temperatures down during the day, with highs in the 60s on Monday and possibly staying stuck in the 50s Tuesday. At the very least, we will no longer be talking about 80s for highs.

Late week will allow for a new warm up but that could be ahead of an even strong cold push next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Bruce: A mostly dry weekend for St. Patrick's Parades
Bruce: A nice feel to the air through Saturday; Warmer and muggy Sunday
Cooler and drier conditions move in over the weekend.
Nicondra: Weekend fronts bring big changes
NOLA Weekend
Front passes today bringing a rain chance
Afternoon weather update for Friday, March 10
Afternoon weather for Friday, March 10