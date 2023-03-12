BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Saturday evening (March 12) in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Around 10:06 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Josephine Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

