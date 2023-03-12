Man shot, killed in Central City, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Saturday evening, police say.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Josephine Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

