Man shot, killed in Central City, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Saturday evening, police say.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Josephine Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

