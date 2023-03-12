Man shot, killed in Central City, police say
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Saturday evening, police say.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of Josephine Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.