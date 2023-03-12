BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 LSU sweeps Samford with another run-rule

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team swept the series against Samford with three-straight run-rule wins.

The third game ended 13-1 in the seventh inning on Sunday, March 12. The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, including four on a grand slam by Tommy White and a walk-off homer by Paxton Kling, to close the game out early.

“It was a tough start, playing early after a night game, but I thought our guys responded well,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “Their pitcher did a good job the first time through our order, but it’s really difficult with our hitters to get through a second and third time.

Thatcher Hurd (2-0) started on the mound and earned the win. He didn’t give up a hit and struck out seven in five innings of work.

“Thatcher was outstanding again. He’s got great stuff. He has great poise. The highlight of the day was when he got in a little trouble in the fourth inning, but he re-composed himself and ended the inning with a strikeout. He has elite stuff, and when he’s an elite place mentally, he’s as good as they come,” added Johnson.

Dylan Crews hit his fifth home run of the season.

