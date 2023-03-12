Record heat Sunday ahead of a strong cold front tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big change is only hours away, as a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the area Sunday night. But first comes a day with more record heat.

Highs will soar well into the 80s for most of the region Sunday. The combination of sun and being just ahead of a strong front is the recipe for some high temperatures. There is also a storm chance moving into the forecast, mainly for the later afternoon hours into the evening. That’s when the front gets closer, bringing a few storms across our northern tier with maybe one or two of those sliding to the South Shore.

We are highlighted in a low-end risk for a severe storm capable of hail, damaging winds or maybe a tornado. It’s something to monitor later Sunday.

The new work week will be much cooler. The jackets might need to come out again, as highs will dip 15-20 degrees over the next few days. Lows at night should avoid the freeze mark, but some patchy frost north of the lake can’t be ruled out by Wednesday.

Our next storm chance arrives on St. Patrick’s Day Friday, ahead of another chilly blast by next weekend.

