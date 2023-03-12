Record warmth today ahead of a strong cold front tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big change is only hours away as a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the area later tonight but first up, we have one more record warm day.

Highs will soar well into the 80s for most of the region today. The combination of a little sun and being just ahead of a strong front is the recipe for some high temperatures. There is also a storm chance moving into today’s forecast mainly for the later afternoon hours into this evening. That’s when the front gets closer bringing a few storms across our northern tier with maybe one or two of those sliding to the south shore.

We are highlighted in a low end risk for a severe storm capable of hail, damaging winds or maybe a tornado. It’s something to monitor as we go into late today.

Turning the page to the new work week, it’s going to be much cooler. In fact, I think the jackets need to come out again as highs will take a good 15-20 degree dip the next few days. Lows at night should avoid the freeze mark but some patchy frost north of the lake can’t be ruled out by Wednesday.

Our next storm chance arrives on St. Patrick’s Day Friday ahead of another chilly blast by next weekend.

