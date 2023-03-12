Storms tonight usher in much cooler air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a muggy and warm Sunday, a cold front pushes in from the north this evening and brings a chance for storms and a shot of much cooler air for Monday. A few of the storms that move through this evening could become severe. The highest chances for a strong storm look to stay north of the lake but the latest data suggests a strong storm could still make its way briefly into the New Orleans metro. Once the cold front pushes out, drier and cooler air will settle in for the night with lows in the upper 40s on the north shore and upper 50s in the south.

Monday will be much cooler as highs will warm to below average for the first time in three weeks. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be our coolest day as most of us will spend the afternoon in the upper 50s to around 60. Cloud cover will keep our warming to a minimum and also allow for a few late-day scattered showers. We’re still on track to see some upper 30s on the north shore by Wednesday morning so keep the jackets and sweaters handy.

A brief warm up by the end of the week to the mid to upper 70s will give way to our next cold front by Friday. That starts another cooler trend for the following weekend. Nonetheless, we may need to carry our umbrellas for St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

