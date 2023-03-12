Woman steals, crashes State Trooper unit in Metairie, LSP says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman stole a State Trooper unit and fled an accident scene.

An LSP spokesperson said the State Trooper was investigating a wreck near Clearview in Metairie Saturday evening. A woman entered the unoccupied unit and fled on Veterans, prompting a short chase.

The woman wrecked the unit just before the I-10 at Veterans and Bissonet. She is now in custody.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing.

