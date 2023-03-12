Woman steals, crashes State Trooper unit in Metairie, LSP says
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman stole a State Trooper unit and fled an accident scene.
An LSP spokesperson said the State Trooper was investigating a wreck near Clearview in Metairie Saturday evening. A woman entered the unoccupied unit and fled on Veterans, prompting a short chase.
The woman wrecked the unit just before the I-10 at Veterans and Bissonet. She is now in custody.
No injuries were reported.
This story is developing.
