BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman steals, crashes State Trooper unit in Metairie, LSP says

(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman stole a State Trooper unit and fled an accident scene.

An LSP spokesperson said the State Trooper was investigating a wreck near Clearview in Metairie Saturday evening. A woman entered the unoccupied unit and fled on Veterans, prompting a short chase.

The woman wrecked the unit just before the I-10 at Veterans and Bissonet. She is now in custody.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on preset $18 million bond
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Latest News

Quarterback Derek Carr signs his four-year contract with the Saints at the team's facility in...
Saints introduce Derek Carr as quarterback formally signs four-year contract
First Lady Jill Biden visited the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans to highlight...
First Lady Jill Biden visits La. Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
Learning more about the advanced DNA technology that led to the arrest of parents 30 years...
Learning more about the advanced DNA technology that led to the arrest of parents 30 years after the death of their infant
Another wave of parades and block parties; a lot of green for St. Patrick's Day
Another wave of parades and block parties; a lot of green for St. Patrick's Day