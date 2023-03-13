BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW DALY and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The decision revealed Monday, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate decisions, is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s climate pledges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
When a Louisiana family loses public food assistance, it’s most often not because they don’t...
Food stamps cut off mostly for non-financial reasons, audit finds
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie

Latest News

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than...
Biden tells U.S. to have confidence in banks after collapse
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8,...
Vice President Harris to visit Africa in latest US outreach
A Piedmont volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash...
NOPD investigating hit-and-run traffic fatality