Bruce: Cooler temps and lower humidity has arrived

Bruce: Colder nights and comfy cool days(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly a month of at or near record heat, we are finally in a cooler weather pattern. The normal high for the day is 72°. Over the next couple of days we stay in the 60s for highs. Lows dip to the 38-40° range north and 44-48° south.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, expect some sun and clouds. It will be a sweater weather day as highs hit the lower 60s. After that, the sunshine returns to the region and things look quite pleasant Wednesday into Thursday. A warming trend will begin at that point with highs climbing into the upper 60s and eventually back to the 70s.

The storm day of this week will unfortunately come on the St. Patrick’s Day holiday Friday. As of now, a 70% storm chance is in the forecast as another strong cold front sweeps through the area. This will knock our temperatures way down next weekend as highs fall back into the 50s.

