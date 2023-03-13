NOPD investigating hit-and-run traffic fatality
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is looking into a deadly hit-and-run on Airline Highway and Livingston Street on the morning of Monday (March 13).
Police say the call came in just after 4:30 a.m. that a man was hit and killed at that intersection.
Right now, it’s not clear what type of car the police are looking for.
