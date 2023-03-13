BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s Hurd, Jones earn SEC baseball weekly honors

LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd (26)
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd (26)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd and first baseman Jared Jones earned SEC baseball weekly honors, the league office announced on Monday, March 13.

Hurd was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Jones received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22)
LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Hurd earned two wins in the week. First, he pitched a shutout against Butler, giving up just three hits with one walk while striking out 11 in six innings. Next, he threw a shutout against Samford in five innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jones was 6-for-10 (.600) with four-straight home runs. He also had 11 RBI and five runs. He blasted two 3-run dingers against Samford on Saturday.

