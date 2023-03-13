Man fatally shot in Holy Cross, NOPD says
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday (March 12), according to NOPD.
Police say that officers responded in the 10 block of St. Claude Court around 10:44 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound.
The victim died on the scene, police say.
No further details were made immediately available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.