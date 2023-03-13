BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot in Holy Cross, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the Holy Cross neighborhood Sunday (March 12), according to NOPD.

Police say that officers responded in the 10 block of St. Claude Court around 10:44 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim died on the scene, police say.

No further details were made immediately available.

