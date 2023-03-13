BBB Accredited Business
Man stabbed on Bourbon Street after a physical altercation

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was stabbed in the 400 block of Bourbon Street after a verbal altercation turned physical, police say.

Police say it happened early Sunday (March 12) morning, just before 5 a.m. The victim tells police he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect that turned physical.

Police say a group of men attacked and stabbed the victim multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available at this time.

