Man stabbed on Bourbon Street after a physical altercation
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was stabbed in the 400 block of Bourbon Street after a verbal altercation turned physical, police say.
Police say it happened early Sunday (March 12) morning, just before 5 a.m. The victim tells police he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect that turned physical.
Police say a group of men attacked and stabbed the victim multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no further information available at this time.
