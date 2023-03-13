Much cooler air to start the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the first time in three weeks our weather forecast is trending below-normal as a strong cold front has pushed through the area.

As you get out the door on this Monday, we have falling temperatures and a gusty breeze blowing. There will also be some morning clouds to contend with but expect some sun from time to time today. Highs only manage the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a weak disturbance will come flying by which will increase clouds again. The extra clouds and maybe a sprinkle late in the day will yield a cool one, highs will only touch 60 or just above. After that, the sunshine returns to the region and things look quite pleasant Wednesday into Thursday. A warming trend will begin at that point with highs climbing into the upper 60s and eventually back to the 70s.

The storm day of this week will unfortunately come on the St. Patrick’s Day holiday Friday. As of now, a 70% storm chance is in the forecast as another strong cold front sweeps through the area. This will knock our temperatures way down next weekend as highs fall back into the 50s.

