NOPD heavily patrols Claiborne overpass in Treme, hoping to reduce violent crimes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police stepped up Sunday (March 12) patrols under the Claiborne overpass in Treme.

Hoping to reduce incidents of violent crime, street racing and even unlicensed liquor sales. But some question whether the extra Sunday enforcement is enough.

Under the Claiborne expressway, street racing, fights, and shootings have become a concern. Across the street, Kermit Ruffins’ Mother-in-Law lounge has seen violence not far from its front door.

50-year-old Nicole Williams, a cousin of NOPD Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork was shot and killed last month while celebrating mardi gras.

Now, multiple police units are lining up, patrolling and minimizing the traffic here to one lane to discourage racing and stunt driving.

Musician Kermit Ruffins, who owns the Mother-in-Law Lounge, took to Instagram to praise the stepped-up police presence.

“I think some people are confused about the police blocking the street, they’re only trying to stop the muscle cars and motorbikes from taking the streets hostage with dangerous stunts...”

