BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD heavily patrols Claiborne overpass in Treme, hoping to reduce violent crimes

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police stepped up Sunday (March 12) patrols under the Claiborne overpass in Treme.

Hoping to reduce incidents of violent crime, street racing and even unlicensed liquor sales. But some question whether the extra Sunday enforcement is enough.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Driver nearly hits NOPD unit while doing donuts on Claiborne Avenue

Under the Claiborne expressway, street racing, fights, and shootings have become a concern. Across the street, Kermit Ruffins’ Mother-in-Law lounge has seen violence not far from its front door.

50-year-old Nicole Williams, a cousin of NOPD Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork was shot and killed last month while celebrating mardi gras.

MORE: 50-year-old woman shot, killed on Mardi Gras was cousin of NOPD Interim Superintendent

Now, multiple police units are lining up, patrolling and minimizing the traffic here to one lane to discourage racing and stunt driving.

Musician Kermit Ruffins, who owns the Mother-in-Law Lounge, took to Instagram to praise the stepped-up police presence.

“I think some people are confused about the police blocking the street, they’re only trying to stop the muscle cars and motorbikes from taking the streets hostage with dangerous stunts...”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial says community involvement paramount in police chief search
Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on the recall petition of Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Bishop Delores J. Williamston was installed March 4 as the first Black person to lead the...
Newly installed Methodist bishop makes Louisiana history
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Latest News

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man stabbed on Bourbon Street after a physical altercation
People packed the streets for the Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day parade
People packed the streets for the Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day parade
NOPD steps up patrols under the Claiborne Overpass in Treme hoping to reduce violent crimes
NOPD steps up patrols under the Claiborne Overpass in Treme hoping to reduce violent crimes
Man stabbed on Bourbon Street after a verbal altercation that turned physical
Man stabbed on Bourbon Street after a verbal altercation that turned physical