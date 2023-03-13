BBB Accredited Business
Reports: Saints lose Onyemata to Falcons, Tuttle to Panthers

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Onyemata has reportedly agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints lost two defensive tackles to NFC South rivals in the first few hours of free agency.

David Onyemata is reportedly signing with the Atlanta Falcons where he will reunite with current Falcons defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. The deal is worth a reported $35 million over three seasons, with $24 million guaranteed.

Shy Tuttle is also moving on. He has reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth $19.5 million with 13 million guaranteed.

The departures of Onyemata and Tuttle leave a huge hole at the defensive tackle position for the Saints.

