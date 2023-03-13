Shoplifting suspect crashes 2 JPSO units during high-speed chase across CCC

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed chase Monday (March 13) that stretched from Metairie to Harvey.

Officials say the chase started when deputies responded to a shoplifting call in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. One woman was taken into custody at the scene for questioning and was soon released, but a second woman sped off.

A chase ensued, crossed the Crescent City Connection, and ended when she crashed on the West Bank near the sheriff’s office on Manhattan Boulevard.

At one point during the chase, deputies say she rammed two police units.

Fox 8 cameras captured the woman being loaded into an ambulance, which took her to a hospital for treatment.

The woman is facing multiple counts including aggravated criminal property damage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest, and shoplifting.

