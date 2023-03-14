BBB Accredited Business
BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested on unrelated charges

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) released a photo of the man they want to speak to about the case of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jail records show the man who Baton Rouge police wanted to speak to about the case of Georgia Businessman Nathan Millard has been arrested.

Police said they arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, on Monday night, March 13, and charged him with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Derrick Perkins
Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins
Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police previously reported they were searching for Perkins to speak with him, but they also said he was wanted for the charges he was later arrested on Monday night for.

“There’s an individual that we’re looking for and we would like to have conversations with that individual,” said Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. “So, we’re going to ask the public to assist us in finding this person who we know has information surrounding that particular case.”

Police previously stressed the man is not a “person of interest” in the case at this time, but merely someone they think can provide more information about Millard’s final hours.

“Based on the conversation we have, we will determine which way this investigation goes,” added McKneely.

Millard, 42, was found dead earlier this week after being missing for nearly two weeks. He was in town on what was supposed to be a brief business trip.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma to his body and his family was told his death was likely from a drug overdose. Toxicology tests, that can confirm or eliminate that possibility, will take several more weeks to complete.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said "no foul play" is suspected in the death of Nathan Millard of Georgia. The investigation is ongoing.

Baton Rouge police have said they do not suspect foul play in Millard’s actual death. But, they do want to find the person who wrapped his body in a rug and dumped it near a former funeral home off Scenic Highway. Detectives believe the person who dumped Millard’s body did so to avoid having to call police about the death.

McKneely said the person or persons who dumped the body and failed to notify police of the death could possibly face criminal charges.

“An arrest is still on the table,” he said.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

Millard was last seen by a colleague leaving a bar on 3rd Street downtown on February 23. Police say a security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station, about a mile away, saw Millard later that evening and offered to help him because he looked out of place. But, the guard told police, Millard declined her offer of assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

