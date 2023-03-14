BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chilly starts give way to nice, cool days

Highs stay in the 60s for today and again on Wednesday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t beat this weather after the stretch of above-normal 80s we’ve been seeing so far this spring.

It’s a chilly start to the morning but we will warm up nicely heading into this afternoon. Most spots likely are to top out around the lower to middle 60s for your Tuesday. Now there will be a disturbance passing us by the second half of today which is likely to yield increasing clouds and a few light showers by this evening.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday look like great weather days with some small changes. It will be getting warmer during the afternoons as highs climb back to the upper 60s and eventually 70s.

Enjoy those two days because St. Patrick’s Day Friday is not looking nice at all. Heavy storms are likely with the threat of possibly severe weather and flooding rainfall. It’s hard to time these things out perfectly even just a few days out but this could be a total washout looking at the latest modeling. We will see as it gets closer.

After this Friday mess gets out of here, it’s like winter this weekend. Highs will dip back into the 50s with wind and cloud cover. We never totally clear out behind this front meaning it’s going to be quite chilly but that hopefully keeps us from freezing at night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
When a Louisiana family loses public food assistance, it’s most often not because they don’t...
Food stamps cut off mostly for non-financial reasons, audit finds
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, March 13
Evening weather update for Monday, March 13
Early evening weather update for Monday, March 13
Early evening weather update for Monday, March 13
Bruce: Colder nights and comfy cool days
Bruce: Cooler temps and lower humidity has arrived
Next 3 Days
Much cooler air to start the new week