Chilly starts give way to nice, cool days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can’t beat this weather after the stretch of above-normal 80s we’ve been seeing so far this spring.

It’s a chilly start to the morning but we will warm up nicely heading into this afternoon. Most spots likely are to top out around the lower to middle 60s for your Tuesday. Now there will be a disturbance passing us by the second half of today which is likely to yield increasing clouds and a few light showers by this evening.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday look like great weather days with some small changes. It will be getting warmer during the afternoons as highs climb back to the upper 60s and eventually 70s.

Enjoy those two days because St. Patrick’s Day Friday is not looking nice at all. Heavy storms are likely with the threat of possibly severe weather and flooding rainfall. It’s hard to time these things out perfectly even just a few days out but this could be a total washout looking at the latest modeling. We will see as it gets closer.

After this Friday mess gets out of here, it’s like winter this weekend. Highs will dip back into the 50s with wind and cloud cover. We never totally clear out behind this front meaning it’s going to be quite chilly but that hopefully keeps us from freezing at night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.