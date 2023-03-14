BBB Accredited Business
Former NOPD officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former NOPD officer learned his fate after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a teen.

The judge has agreed to a new plea deal for Rodney Vicknair and he will serve 14 years in prison with five years of supervised release.

Rodney Vicknair pled guilty in federal court back in November.

NOPD Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an underage minor.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The mother of the teen says Vicknair took her daughter to the hospital to have a rape kit done.

He then visited the girl over the course of several months, sexually assaulting and raping her at least two times.

Vicknair struck a plea agreement to serve a seven-year prison sentence.

However, the deal was not accepted by the judge.

Again, he now faces 14 years in jail and 5 years of probation

