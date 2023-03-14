BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly has agreed to stay with the Saints for another season, as a backup to newly signed starter Derek Carr.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Winston, unable to find a starting opportunity elsewhere, is finalizing a one-year deal with New Orleans that would pay up to $8 million, likely depending on playing time and incentives.

Winston, 29, was expected to be the Saints’ starter last season, before he was beset by back and foot injuries. Andy Dalton started in Winston’s place in Week 4 when the Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in London, and Winston never got his starting spot back.

Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating

Latest News

New Saints QB Derek Carr makes impression at Elmwood's Chipotle
New Saints QB Derek Carr makes impression at Elmwood's Chipotle
Chipotle workers say Derek Carr ordered a bowl with rice and double chicken.
Derek Carr’s first meal in New Orleans? Chipotle. With guac.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
Reports: Saints lose Onyemata to Falcons, Tuttle to Panthers
Derek Carr officially becomes a New Orleans Saint
Derek Carr officially becomes a New Orleans Saint