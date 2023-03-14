BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Chilly, but nice for mid-week

Storms likely on St. Patrick’s Day Friday
We'll see a slow warm up ahead of the next front that will bring a good bit of rain on Friday and much colder conditions for the weekend.(WVUE)
We'll see a slow warm up ahead of the next front that will bring a good bit of rain on Friday and much colder conditions for the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cool, but nice afternoon shaping up across the region with highs struggling to make it into the 60s. A light shower is possible as a weak disturbance in the jet stream pushes past the region. Wednesday should be a much nicer day. After a cold start with temperatures near 40, sunshine will allow a warm up into the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s before the next big front moves in to kick off the weekend. There are plenty of events for St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s across the area and we’ll have to keep an eye on the forecast. Friday could bring significant rainfall with heavy storms pushing through the area. Once the rain is through expect a big drop in temperatures. Saturday morning will be cold with some areas in the 30s and only warm into the 50s with clouds and a bit of a breeze making it uncomfortable. Sunday doesn’t look much better. Stay tuned.

