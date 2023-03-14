BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half

By Caroline Cluiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A woman in Oklahoma is recovering after an unexpected monkey attack.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting on her couch Sunday when she saw a curious monkey on her porch.

“I had actually Facetimed some family and I was like, ‘look there’s a monkey,’” Parker said. “He was pacing back and then he was jumping off of my railing and hitting my storm door.”

Parker said the monkey tried to get inside the house and even ripped off part of the door handle, so she called 911.

Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan said in his 20 years of being in law enforcement, he’s seen a lot of animal-at-large calls, but never a monkey.

“It’s Oklahoma, it happens,” Duncan said. “We get animal calls all the time. It’s something that we deal with, it’s just -- monkeys are not a normal thing for us.”

Parker said the monkey was acting friendly toward the officers when they arrived, so she went outside with her son and the monkey came charging.

“He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair and then ripped my ear in half,” Parker said. “And it was just hanging.”

Parker was taken to the hospital and given a rabies shot while officers tried to locate the monkey.

It was spotted near Parker’s neighborhood just after sunset when one of her friends shot and killed the animal.

“I think that there needs to be some type of law that says that you need to have some kind of training as well as a certificate to even hold these type of animals,” Parker said.

She said the experience was traumatic, and doctors are concerned about her hearing as the ear heals.

Duncan said officials are trying to figure out who the monkey’s owner is and take the information to the district attorney’s office for a final decision on what they want to do with the case.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
When a Louisiana family loses public food assistance, it’s most often not because they don’t...
Food stamps cut off mostly for non-financial reasons, audit finds

Latest News

Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
NOPD Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was arrested for allegedly engaging in an...
Former NOPD officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen
This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk,...
Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins
A poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall petition
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden to issue order to strengthen gun background checks