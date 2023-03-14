BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

RECORDS: EBR Schools employee admits to hitting autistic student, blames ‘bad day’

Two violent incidents between an East Baton Rouge School System employee and a non-verbal autistic student have landed the worker in jail.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two violent incidents between an East Baton Rouge School System employee and a non-verbal autistic student have landed the worker in jail.

Willie Scott, 48, has been charged with two counts of simple battery of persons with infirmities and one count of aggravated assault, arrest documents state.

Willie Scott
Willie Scott(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The incidents took place at Belaire High School where Scott worked as a paraprofessional. Scott resigned from the school last week, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Communications Director Ben Lemoine said. A paraprofessional generally supports a teacher in the classroom.

School surveillance video caught two of Willie Scott’s alleged attacks on the male student, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by the WAFB I-Team.

One February video allegedly shows Scott smacking the student in the back of the head with an open hand, those same documents say. Later that same day, the video reportedly captures Scott allegedly hitting the student in the chest with a closed fist, the records say.

Then in March, video allegedly shows Scott run across a school gymnasium to push the student against a wall and later onto the floor, investigators say. The video allegedly shows Scott pick up a PVC pole and force the fleeing student to a corner. Because of the angle, it’s unclear if the alleged attack continued in the corner, according to official documents.

Willie Scott
Willie Scott(Belaire High School)

Prompted by a complaint, Scott was called for an interview with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Scott allegedly admitted to striking the hit the student back in February because of a “bad day,” records show.

When asked about the March incident, Scott told investigators that he grabbed the pole so that the student could not, but added he did not use it to hit the student.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
New details emerge about the DA's office refusing 15 gun cases on Mardi Gras
‘Grossly inappropriate behavior’: Transcripts of assistant DA show her refusing over a dozen gun cases on Mardi Gras
When a Louisiana family loses public food assistance, it’s most often not because they don’t...
Food stamps cut off mostly for non-financial reasons, audit finds

Latest News

Former NOPD officer Rodney Vicknair sentenced to 14 years in molestation case
Former NOPD officer Rodney Vicknair sentenced to 14 years in molestation case
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall signatures settlement
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall signatures settlement
A poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell files two lawsuits challenging recall petition
Mother of Fairgrounds homicide victim desperate for answers
Mother of Fairgrounds homicide victim desperate for answers