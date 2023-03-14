BBB Accredited Business
Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break

Airfare prices peak in late March through early April
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Flight searches this spring are up 40% when compared to the same timeframe last year, according to the latest Expedia data.

Expedia attributed the increase to travelers making plans for spring break.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, recommended travelers try to link up with locals to find some of the best spots for food and drinks, and find out some activities going on during their stay.

“It’s a great way to figure out where the local events are, whether those are cooking classes, fun runs, even lots of free events like yoga on the beach or a park cleanup. Go see some live music,” advised Bigham. “If you’re traveling with kids, take them to an outdoor concert and pack a picnic. If it’s adults only, check out the local jazz club and visit some musicians and maybe order a cocktail that’s local to the area.”

If inflation has you staying home this spring break, Bigham said there are still plenty of ways to save when you are sticking around town for a staycation. She recommended taking outdoor hikes, going to concerts in the park, or arts and crafts events as ways to get your family out of the house.

Lastly, Bigham suggested to do your research early to find unique opportunities, which could save you money in the long run.

