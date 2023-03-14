Will Wade’s five-year contract worth $1.175 million, includes 5-game suspension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade’s contract with McNeese State is worth $1.175 million over five years.

Wade will also serve a five-game suspension at the beginning of the upcoming season and have various other recruiting restrictions in the next year. The suspension and restrictions appear to date from Wade’s time at LSU, where he was head coach from 2017-2022.

Wade was fired from LSU after an NCAA notice of allegations, which listed five Level I violation accusations and one Level II violation accusation against him. He was accused of offering cash payments to at least 11 prospective players, according to ESPN.

McNeese released the contract at KPLC’s request. The contract runs through April 30, 2028.

Wade will be paid $200k in his first year, with his salary increasing in the second year.

First year: $200k

Second year: $225k

Third year: $250k

Fourth year: $250k

Fifth year: $250k

Wade’s salary is comprised of a McNeese State University base salary of $200k and a McNeese State University Foundation annual premium benefit of the balance of the base salary, which will be paid in monthly installments, according to the contract.

In addition, Wade has the chance to receive the following bonuses:

Conference Regular Season Championship: $5,000

Conference Tournament- finals appearance: $5,000

Conference Tournament Championship: $15k

Each win at the NCAA tournament: $25k

NIT tournament appearance: $2,500

Each win at the NIT tournament: $1,000

Conference Coach of the Year: $10k

National Coach of the Year (limit of one): $20k

Coach shall receive a financial incentive award for each team with a NCAA Single Year Academic Progress Rate (APR) score that is at or above 985: $1,500

Coach shall receive a financial incentive for each team with a NCAA Multi Year Academic Progress Rate with a score at or above 975: $1,500

Wade will also receive a $500 monthly vehicle stipend if a courtesy/leased vehicle arrangement through a local dealership cannot be reached.

In addition to the five-game suspension, McNeese put in several other recruiting restrictions and safeguards.

McNeese will hire an additional NCAA compliance officer to work with Wade.

Wade will submit a weekly report on all recruiting activities, which will include phone calls and texts, which will be submitted to Deputy Athletic Director Bridget Martin. The report will also be forwarded to the Southland Conference league office.

Wade and his staff will participate in mandatory weekly NCAA compliance education classes conducted by Martin

Wade is not to have any off-campus recruiting-related activities through July 31, 2023.

Wade must reduce official visits by four during the 2023/2024 academic years.

Wade is banned from all recruiting conversations between Sept. 1, 2023, through Oct. 15, 2023.

Wade is banned from having any unofficial visits from Sept. 1, 2023, through Oct. 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.