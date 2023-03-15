BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an alleged robbery at a bus stop in which a 10-year-old’s cell phone was stolen.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident reportedly happened at a bus stop near the intersection of Bundy and Dwyer Roads in New Orleans East around 2:42 p.m. on Tues., March 14.

Police say a 10-year-old juvenile male was at a bus stop when two women and a man exited a black SUV and demanded the boy’s cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

No other information was disclosed.

CRIMETRACKER

Four violent weekend carjackings under investigation, NOPD says

Shoplifting suspect crashes 2 JPSO units during high-speed chase across CCC

NOPD heavily patrols Claiborne overpass in Treme, hoping to reduce violent crimes

Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death

Latest News

Caddo Parish Courthouse
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets in Uptown
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets