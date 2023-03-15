BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick's Day

Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick's Day
Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick's Day(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beauty of a day today, Thursday will be a bit warmer with more clouds, but still nice with temperatures starting out in the 50s and warming into the middle to upper 70s by later in the afternoon.

The big change comes on Friday as many are hoping to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day our next cold front moves into the region. Unfortunately there will be a lot of green on radar. Showers and some heavier storms are likely. One or two could reach severe criteria and heavy down pours may be an issue. The rain threat begins late morning and should peak during the afternoon. Behind the front expect a dramatic drop in temperatures with strong gusty north winds up to 35-45mph gusts. We turn colder as overnight lows on Saturday morning dipping into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will only reach the low 50s under cloudy skies. Unfortunately Sunday looks similar making for an unpleasant weekend.

