Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beauty of a day today, Thursday will be a bit warmer with more clouds, but still nice with temperatures starting out in the 50s and warming into the middle to upper 70s by later in the afternoon.

Bruce: Lots of green on radar St Patrick's day as rain chances move in from mid morning through the early evening. Heavy downpours are likely in some areas. We dry out Friday night with sun and clouds but windy and colder conditions for the weekend. High 54 lows 30s N 40s S pic.twitter.com/l7sObbTYNE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 15, 2023

The big change comes on Friday as many are hoping to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day our next cold front moves into the region. Unfortunately there will be a lot of green on radar. Showers and some heavier storms are likely. One or two could reach severe criteria and heavy down pours may be an issue. The rain threat begins late morning and should peak during the afternoon. Behind the front expect a dramatic drop in temperatures with strong gusty north winds up to 35-45mph gusts. We turn colder as overnight lows on Saturday morning dipping into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will only reach the low 50s under cloudy skies. Unfortunately Sunday looks similar making for an unpleasant weekend.

