Gayle Benson adds fashion award to her trophy cabinet; talks Saints, St. Louis cathedral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gayle Benson has a new award to add to put next to her Super Bowl trophy.

She wore a white Chanel skirt suit from the 2021/22 Cruise collection to at the 50th Anniversary of the Prix d’Elegance Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Ten women and ten men were selected for their excellence in business, civic, and charity.

Benson was awarded the Men and Women of Fashion’s President’s Choice award for her contributions to the city of New Orleans. She was also inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Jeff Chouest Jr. of Jeff’s Haberdashery.

“When I shop, I just buy things that I like and then I put them in my closet,” said Benson. “When I’m ready for an event, I go shopping in my closet. So, it was there and I chose it!”

She recently took a break from shopping, inviting city architects to Paris to observe the restoration of the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral.

“We’ll see how they’re doing it so we can collaborate together and learn from each other,” said Benson. “We haven’t started anything yet in New Orleans, but we’re working on it.”

When she got back stateside, work began on building her Saints roster. The team signed quarterback Derek Carr, hoping it’s the piece they need to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Benson isn’t solely focused on Carr’s play but also on his family.

“His kids are beautiful children. And I know he doesn’t like to be compared to Drew, but Drew had three boys and a girl. Derek has three boys and a girl,” said Benson. “It’s just so sweet to see them. We had them in the suite for the game while he was here. They were so excited. Pierre came up and talked to him. They were so excited.”

The Carrs made a cross-country move from Las Vegas to New Orleans. Benson says she’s given advice on house hunting. Notably, locations they should consider.

She’ll retain another Who Dat for a “prove-it season,” keeping all-pro wideout Michael Thomas around for at least one more year.

“I am looking so forward to him playing. He is such a great guy. I’m so happy. I’m happy with all of our guys,” said Benson. “They are just wonderful people. And we feel like, in the football and basketball business, that it’s a family. We treat it that way.”

FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. The Saints reportedly reached a one-year $10 million agreement in a contract restructuring on March 14. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File) (Tyler Kaufman | AP)

That family mindset is extended to her community.

The Benson legacy of giving will extend beyond Gayle’s lifetime. She says when she dies, the Saints will be sold, and the money will be distributed to charities across the city.

