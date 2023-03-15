Heart of Louisiana: Saving St. Louis
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARIS (WVUE) - Architects who are putting together plans to renovate the historic St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans are learning a few lessons from fire-damaged Notre-Dame in Paris. The local architects were given a rare look inside the French landmark.
Dave McNamara was there and has this special report on “Saving St. Louis.”
