Heart of Louisiana: Saving St. Louis

By Dave McNamara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARIS (WVUE) - Architects who are putting together plans to renovate the historic St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans are learning a few lessons from fire-damaged Notre-Dame in Paris. The local architects were given a rare look inside the French landmark.

Dave McNamara was there and has this special report on “Saving St. Louis.”

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

