Lakers rout listless Pelicans, 123-108, after leading by 35 at half

Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over the double team of Pelicans forward Larry Nance...
Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over the double team of Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the first half Tuesday (March 14) at Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Malik Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 35-point halftime lead on their way to a 123-108 rout of the Pelicans on Tuesday night (March 14).

Beasley finished with 24 points for the Lakers, who shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range — including 15 of 27 before halftime. D’Angelo Russell added 17 points to help Los Angeles (34-35) move one game ahead of New Orleans (33-36) in the Western Conference standings, as both clubs try remain in contention for a spot in the postseason.

The teams entered the day in a four-way tie for 10th in the conference.

Brandon Ingram returned to New Orleans’ lineup after missing two games with a right ankle injury, but his 22 points were not nearly enough.

Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III each scored 20 for the Pelicans, who trailed 75-40 at halftime and trimmed their deficit to 13 when Ingram’s pull-up jumper made it 107-94.

Jones then intercepted Davis’ pass and tried to initiate a fast break that could have gotten New Orleans as close as 11 points with five minutes still to play, but Russell tipped Jones’ pass and Jones was called for a foul when he grabbed Russell to stop him from getting the ball.

That exchange began a 7-2 Lakers mini-run that built the lead back to 18.

The Lakers scored the game’s first 14 points, starting with eight straight by the ex-Pelican Davis on a layup as he was fouled, a 3 and a step-back jumper. Beasley and Russell each followed with a 3, and Los Angeles’ lead never got below 10 after that.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points and Rui Hachimura added 12 for the Lakers.

The Pelicans’ C.J. McCollum scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 10.

The Pelicans play at Houston on Friday night.

