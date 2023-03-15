LSU’s Angel Reese named to AP All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team.

The transfer from Maryland led the SEC with 23.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team.

Reese recorded a double-double in the first 23 games of the season, which is the longest streak in LSU history and the longest by an SEC player to begin a season. She finished with 27 double-doubles in 28 games to tie Sylvia Fowles with the most by an LSU player.

