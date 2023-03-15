Man accused of killing 9th Ward bounce rapper Charlie Whop arrested in Bogalusa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting 9th Ward bounce rapper Charlie Whop.

In a press conference on Wednesday (March 15) police said Jamarin Barnes, 27, was taken into custody in Bogalusa. He will be booked into the Orleans Parish jail on one count of second-degree murder.

The victim, real name Charles Davalie, was shot on March 8 at the intersection of North Broad Street and St. Bernard Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 49.

