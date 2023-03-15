BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found the body of a missing Louisana barge worker in the Mississippi River.

Donny Mitchell, 50, went missing on February 7 after slipping off a barge while working. On March 14 at 4:01 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten received a call from Adams County Port Director Anthony Hauer saying he believed he saw a body floating in the river as they were unloading a barge.

The Adams County Investigative Unit, search and rescue, emergency management, Natchez Fire Department, and Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene.

The sheriff says that at 4:22 p.m., the search and rescue team and the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries were able to recover the body. According to Sheriff Patten, Mitchell’s body was turned over to the county coroner and transported to Merritt Health Hospital, where the morgue is located.

“We are glad to finally locate Mr. Donny Mitchell, and we hope this brings closure to the family,” said Sheriff Travis Patten.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death

Latest News

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint at bus stop in New Orleans, police say
Caddo Parish Courthouse
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets in Uptown
Some calling for SLU President's resignation following handling of network outages
Online class system; credit card payment service return at Southeastern La. University
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets
Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets