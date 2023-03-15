Nicondra: Beautiful Wednesday, but storms likely by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures around through Wednesday evening. Look for highs to be in the middle 60s across the region. Thursday will be a bit warmer with more clouds, but still nice with temperatures starting out in the 50s and warming into the middle to upper 70s by later in the afternoon.

The big change comes on Friday as many are hoping to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day our next cold front moves into the region. Showers and some heavier storms are likely. One or two could reach severe criteria and heavy down pours may be an issue. The rain threat begins late morning and should peak during the afternoon. Behind the front expect a dramatic drop in temperatures with overnight lows on Saturday morning dipping into the 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will only reach the low 50s under cloudy skies. Unfortunately Sunday looks similar making for an unpleasant weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.