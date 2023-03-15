BBB Accredited Business
Saints sign DTs Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, reports say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After losing defensive linemen David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle and Marcus Davenport in free agency a day before, the Saints are wasting no time in rebuilding depth for the front rotation.

On Wednesday (March 15), reports say that the Saints have come to terms with defensive tackles Khalen Saunders (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nathan Shepherd (New York Jets). News of both signings came within the same hour Wednesday morning.

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport say that Saunders has received a three-year $14.5 million deal from New Orleans. The defensive tackle was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019 and dealt with injuries earlier in his career but he’s coming off his best season as a pro. The 6-foot, 324-pound Saunders recorded 3.5 sacks in the 2022 regular season and shined in the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles, recording two tackles and a sack. Oh, and he can do a back flip too.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Saints are expected to sign Nathan Shepherd, a 29-year-old vet who is coming off a five-year tenure with the Jets. He also had his best season as a run-stopper in 2022.

