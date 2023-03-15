Watching for St. Patrick’s Day storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some very nice weather is ahead of us as we flip towards the end of the week, that is until we get to St. Patrick’s Day on Friday when a strong cold front is expected to arrive.

A chilly start this morning will give way to a beautiful day in weather. Highs will make a nice jump into the middle 60s and the sun will be bright. In fact, we may not see a cloud in our sky today making for some vivid blue up top - love those kind of weather days!

The warm up is underway on Thursday as we see a return flow become established from the Gulf. This will lead to temperatures jumping about 10 degrees to the upper 70s for highs. A building breeze will also start to develop across the area.

Our weather story this week is coming Friday, on St. Patrick’s Day. A strong cold front will sweep across the area leading to storms and then a quick drop in temperatures by afternoon. The storm activity does look to be predominately in the morning till the early afternoon before we start to dry out for the second half of the day. There will be a small risk for a severe storm and most areas will see downpours with this event. Around 1-2″ of rain is possible as this system moves through.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend won’t feel much like spring as highs behind this front fall back into the 50s and the bigger story becomes clouds lingering all weekend long. That means it’s going to be chilly, breezy and cloudy with maybe a few sprinkles from time to time. Even into early next week, the colder temperatures stick around and the possibly is there for more rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.