Water gushing from main break at State and Magazine streets in Uptown

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews are working to stop a water main break in Uptown.

It’s at the corner of State and Magazine streets.

Social media posts show water pouring into the street before sunrise and it has continued to do so.

It is unclear what caused it or how long repairs may take.

This is a developing story.

