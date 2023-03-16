Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St. Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a couple of picture perfect days, changes are on the the way . Overnight will remain mild, but we will start to see some rain approaching during the Friday morning commute.

Bruce: A wet St Patrick's Day ahead as a strong cold front arrives. Rain moves in by 8-9am and will continue through the early evening. The heaviest with gusty winds will arrive by 11am-1pm. We start out in the 70s but drop into the 50s by late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pfgNVaEX2M — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 16, 2023

Showers and storms will push across the area along a cold front bringing a chance for strong storms into the middle of the day on Friday. We can expect heavy down pours and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center outlines most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level two risk for severe storms. The rain will push through into the late afternoon with intensity dropping during the evening hours. We could still see a passing shower through the weekend.

Behind the front there will be a return to winter. Low temperatures Saturday morning dip back into the 30s north and 40s south with windy conditions and clouds holding on through the day. Weekend highs will struggle topping out in the low 50s. The cool conditions stick around at least into the start of the week so be prepared to bundle up for the weekend festivities.

