Inspector General recommends renting Pontalba apartment to the public

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General Ed Michel has formally recommended that the city give up the French Quarter Upper Pontalba apartment frequently used by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The apartment has been a focal point in a series of Fox 8 investigations involving Mayor Cantrell and a member of her executive protection team, New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie.

“In light of the mayor’s personal use of the apartment, the arrangement gives the appearance of a donation of public property in possible violation of the Louisiana constitution,” the letter reads.

“The OIG recommends that the city relinquish the apartment to the French Market Corporation to rent to the public. This would ensure that the city receives a benefit equivalent to the fair market value from this high-demand property,” it goes on to say.

“It appears the use here is often daily use and with the previous mayor that we’ve talked to, his interpretation of the rules regarding the use of the apartment was that it was used for visiting dignitaries, not for personal use, and definitely not for daily use by the mayor,” Michel said.

Michel says the Pontalba could be generating nearly $36,000 a year in revenue. The city also pays $5,000 a year in utilities, which would be erased if the apartment was rented to the public.

