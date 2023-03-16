Nicondra: Beautiful today, but storms on the way into St. Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a couple of stellar days we see a big turn around for the worst unfortunately going into the weekend. Thursday gives lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions with warm temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon. Overnight will remain mild, but we will start to see some rain approaching during the Friday morning commute.

Showers and storms will push across the area along a cold front bringing a chance for strong storms into the middle of the day on Friday. We can expect heavy down pours and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center outlines most of Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level two risk for severe storms. The rain will push through into the late afternoon with intensity dropping during the evening hours. We could still see a passing shower through the weekend.

Behind the front there will be a return to winter. Low temperatures Saturday morning dip back into the 30s north and 40s south with windy conditions and clouds holding on through the day. Weekend highs will struggle topping out in the low 50s. The cool conditions stick around at least into the start of the week so be prepared to bundle up for the weekend festivities.

