BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Warmth today with rain and storms likely for Saint Patrick’s Day

The warmer temps return toay.
Prepare for a rainy Saint Patrick's Day.
Prepare for a rainy Saint Patrick's Day.(WVUE Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You’ll feel a noticeable difference as the warmth returns today. Look for afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Bright sun will make it feel even warmer if you spend any extended time outdoors. A cold front returns for Friday making for a soggy Saint Patrick’s Day. So don’t forget the umbrella and rain boots when leaving the house Friday morning. Highs will be achieved earlier in the day before the front pushes in and brings decent rain with the possibility of a strong storm or two.

Many areas could see their first significant rain in well over a month. We’re slated to see anywhere from a half inch to possibly over two inches. The last time New Orleans International recorded a similar rainfall number was on February 8th at 1.95″. With the abnormally dry conditions as of late, this is a much-needed rain!

We’re back to a cooler trend for the weekend as highs will only warm into the mid 50s. The north shore could see overnight and morning lows in the upper 30s. That cooler pattern starts off the next work week but by this time next week, we’ll be talking about much warmer temperatures again. So, the roller coaster temperature ride continues!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Couple arrested in La. 31 years after newborn girl’s death
After nearly 20 years, the old Six Flags site will see new life as development agreements are...
Six Flags site developers finally move forward with plans to revamp

Latest News

Evening weather update for Wednesday, March 15
Evening weather update for Wednesday, March 15
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, March 15
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, March 15
Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick's Day
Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St Patrick’s Day
Much colder conditions bring highs down into the 50s behind Friday's cold front.
Nicondra: Beautiful Wednesday, but storms likely by Friday