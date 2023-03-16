Warmth today with rain and storms likely for Saint Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You’ll feel a noticeable difference as the warmth returns today. Look for afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Bright sun will make it feel even warmer if you spend any extended time outdoors. A cold front returns for Friday making for a soggy Saint Patrick’s Day. So don’t forget the umbrella and rain boots when leaving the house Friday morning. Highs will be achieved earlier in the day before the front pushes in and brings decent rain with the possibility of a strong storm or two.

Many areas could see their first significant rain in well over a month. We’re slated to see anywhere from a half inch to possibly over two inches. The last time New Orleans International recorded a similar rainfall number was on February 8th at 1.95″. With the abnormally dry conditions as of late, this is a much-needed rain!

We’re back to a cooler trend for the weekend as highs will only warm into the mid 50s. The north shore could see overnight and morning lows in the upper 30s. That cooler pattern starts off the next work week but by this time next week, we’ll be talking about much warmer temperatures again. So, the roller coaster temperature ride continues!

