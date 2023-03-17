BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Get ready for a soggy Saint Patrick’s Day

A few storms could be severe today
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front arrives today and it brings chances for strong storms, wind and much cooler afternoon temperatures. The front will arrive in the Baton Rouge area around the morning rush hour and make its way into the river parishes between 8 and 10 am, arriving into the New Orleans metro after 10 am and closer to the lunch hour. A few storms could carry severe and damaging wind. Highs will warm to the lower 70s before lunchtime and quickly fall behind the cold front. By late afternoon through the early evening, we should only be in the upper 50s with a few lingering showers.

Tonight, expect cooler lows in the 40s with cloudy skies. That will lead us into a chilly Saturday where. Many areas will struggle to see the 50s. A few stray showers are also possible. Don’t expect much of a warm-up for Sunday as highs stay chilly and in the 50s. We’re back on our warming trend for the second half of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zurik: New construction lien claims Mayor Cantrell owes $20,000 for unpaid roof repair bill
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Morning weather update for Friday, March 17 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Friday, March 17 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Thursday, March 16
Evening weather update for Thursday, March 16
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March, 16
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, March, 16
Bruce: Get the umbrella ready for Friday
Bruce: Lots of green on radar for St. Patrick’s Day