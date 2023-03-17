Get ready for a soggy Saint Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front arrives today and it brings chances for strong storms, wind and much cooler afternoon temperatures. The front will arrive in the Baton Rouge area around the morning rush hour and make its way into the river parishes between 8 and 10 am, arriving into the New Orleans metro after 10 am and closer to the lunch hour. A few storms could carry severe and damaging wind. Highs will warm to the lower 70s before lunchtime and quickly fall behind the cold front. By late afternoon through the early evening, we should only be in the upper 50s with a few lingering showers.

Tonight, expect cooler lows in the 40s with cloudy skies. That will lead us into a chilly Saturday where. Many areas will struggle to see the 50s. A few stray showers are also possible. Don’t expect much of a warm-up for Sunday as highs stay chilly and in the 50s. We’re back on our warming trend for the second half of the week.

